All preparations made in Udupi district for SSLC exam

All preparations have been made in Udupi district for the SSLC examinations which will start on June 25.

Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu said here on Tuesday that 13,526 students would be appearing for the SSLC exams in 51 exam centres.

If any exam centre was declared to be in a containment zone, then an alternative exam centre will be arranged. As many as 10 additional exam centres have already been identified in the district. A total of 82 private buses had been procured from private schools to transport students appearing for the exams.

The department would only be providing the fuel cost for these buses. A proposal had been sent to the SSLC Board. Every tahsildar would have five additional vehicles with him to be used during an emergency, he said.

The students would be allowed to enter the exam centres in four queues. The places where students should stand had been marked and their health check would be carried out. There would be one thermal scanner for every 200 students to check their temperature, Mr. Dinakar Babu said.