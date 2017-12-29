All outdoor year-end parties should end by midnight: police

All outdoor year-end parties by hotels, restaurants and other organisations in the city should end by midnight on December 31, according to Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Suresh said that as much as 30 minutes beyond midnight will be allowed to end all celebrations. He said that the same rule will apply to the year-end bash of the district administration at Panambur beach.

On the warning by Bajrang Dal activists that they would “raid” joints holding parties beyond 11 p.m., Mr. Suresh said that any violation of the police conditions should be brought to the notice of the police. “If anybody tries to take the law into their own hands, we will take stern action,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a press note, Mr. Suresh said that restaurants and outlets selling liquor beyond the permissible time should take permission from the Excise Department. Even if they are permitted to serve liquor beyond the permissible time, such joints should end their parties by midnight. Prior permission of the police should be taken by such joints which want to continue partying indoors beyond midnight.

There will be a bar on smoking and drinking in public places, including bus stands, railway stations, parks and stadiums. Youths will not be allowed to behave in an indecent manner on the roads on the night of December 31. Sound systems used for New Year Eve programmes should be restricted to the prescribed areas. The police will not allow any indecent dance and gambling.

Mr. Suresh said that special teams will be in place to check rash and negligent driving, drunken driving and arrest those who behave indecently in public places during the New Year Eve celebrations.