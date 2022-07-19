All my focus is on Miss World: Sini Shetty

While not ruling out entering Bollywood, Femina Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty on Monday said that all her focus is on Miss World.

Talking to reporters at the airport here, Ms. Shetty said that if a good opportunity comes her way, she will certainly enter Bollywood. “At present, all my focus is on Miss World. I am giving my heart and soul to it. I am trusting my talented panellists,” she said.

Recalling her connection with the coastal region, Ms. Shetty said that her parents are from Udupi and her grandmother lives in Puttur. She has spent her many a summer vacation along with her cousins at her grandmother’s house. “I am really excited to meet my grandmother,” she added.

She is fortunate to be crowned Miss India and one of her idols has been Aishwarya Rai, she said.

Ms. Shetty said that she never thought that she will be a top model of India. “If you had asked me five years ago, I would have been working as an accountant in a financial firm. Life comes with opportunities. Basically, it all depends on how you grab them,” she said.

She has been a student of life and she continues to learn. “I had a Bachelor degree in Accounts and Finance and I started dancing, which brought in creativity. When it came to marketing, I learnt what productisation is. I have always been a student of life and I continue to learn. Femina Miss India has been a great journey, which has taught what confidence is and what curiosity is,” she said.

Soon after her preparations for the Miss World, she will attempt the level one of CFA examination (conducted by Chartered Financial Analyst Institute), Ms. Shetty said.