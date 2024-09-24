ADVERTISEMENT

All-India open chess tournament in Mangaluru from October 2

Published - September 24, 2024 07:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dakshina Kannada Chess Association will hold an All-India Open Fide Rapid Rated Chess tournament in Mangaluru on October 2 and October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press relesae, the association said over 400 chess players from diferent parts of the country will take part in the tournament, which will be held in Town Hall. The matches will be held in nine rounds. Blitz chess matches will be held in the afternoon on October 3.

The tournament will be inaugurated by executive director of MRPL B. Sudarshan. Karnataka State Chess Association general secretary Aravind Shastry will take part in the event. Cash prize of ₹30,000 and trophy will be given to the player who comes first in the open category. Cash prize of ₹20,000 and ₹10,000 along with trophies will be given to those standing second and third, respectively. Cash prize ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹8,000 will be given to those placed between 4th and 25th.

There is entry fee of ₹1,000 till September 26. Thereafter, entry fee will be ₹1,200, said the brochure of the tournament.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US