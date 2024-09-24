GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All-India open chess tournament in Mangaluru from October 2

Published - September 24, 2024 07:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dakshina Kannada Chess Association will hold an All-India Open Fide Rapid Rated Chess tournament in Mangaluru on October 2 and October 3.

In a press relesae, the association said over 400 chess players from diferent parts of the country will take part in the tournament, which will be held in Town Hall. The matches will be held in nine rounds. Blitz chess matches will be held in the afternoon on October 3.

The tournament will be inaugurated by executive director of MRPL B. Sudarshan. Karnataka State Chess Association general secretary Aravind Shastry will take part in the event. Cash prize of ₹30,000 and trophy will be given to the player who comes first in the open category. Cash prize of ₹20,000 and ₹10,000 along with trophies will be given to those standing second and third, respectively. Cash prize ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹8,000 will be given to those placed between 4th and 25th.

There is entry fee of ₹1,000 till September 26. Thereafter, entry fee will be ₹1,200, said the brochure of the tournament.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.