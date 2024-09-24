All-India open chess tournament in Mangaluru from October 2

The Dakshina Kannada Chess Association will hold an All-India Open Fide Rapid Rated Chess tournament in Mangaluru on October 2 and October 3.

In a press relesae, the association said over 400 chess players from diferent parts of the country will take part in the tournament, which will be held in Town Hall. The matches will be held in nine rounds. Blitz chess matches will be held in the afternoon on October 3.

The tournament will be inaugurated by executive director of MRPL B. Sudarshan. Karnataka State Chess Association general secretary Aravind Shastry will take part in the event. Cash prize of ₹30,000 and trophy will be given to the player who comes first in the open category. Cash prize of ₹20,000 and ₹10,000 along with trophies will be given to those standing second and third, respectively. Cash prize ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹8,000 will be given to those placed between 4th and 25th.

There is entry fee of ₹1,000 till September 26. Thereafter, entry fee will be ₹1,200, said the brochure of the tournament.