All-India cashew convention to discuss increasing raw cashew production and technology upgradation

All-India Cashew Association (AICA), a national association of nine State-level cashew associations formed in 2023 as a not-for-profit organisation, will organise its inaugural edition of the AICA Cashew Convention from August 8 to 10 at Bengaluru.

The conference will discuss increasing raw cashew production in India, technology upgradation and modernisation of cashew factories for competitiveness, and a strategy for generic promotion of cashew kernels in India.

A release here said Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and cashewinformation.com have joined hands with AICA in organising the convention at the Hilton, Manyata Business Park.

APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev, director Tarun Bajaj, Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development director Femina, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India adviser Alka Rao, Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India chairman Gunjan Jain and others will attend the inaugural function at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The cashew industry offers triple benefits of employment, women empowerment and environmental benefits, the association said. With an estimated value of ₹22,000 crore, cashew kernels coming out from over 4,000 factories in 15-plus States a year, the industry provides employment to over a million people, 70% of whom are women from rural areas. The machinery and allied supplies create an additional 10,000 employment. One hectare of cashew plantation is estimated to capture about 100 tonnes of carbon in 10 years while the plantations conserve soil.

The conference features a machinery expo, an exhibition area for suppliers of goods and services and a processor’s pavilion for display of the range of cashew kernels of India along with a buyer-seller meet.