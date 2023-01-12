All-India ball badminton championship begins today

January 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The five-day All-India Inter-University Ball Badminton Championship will commence on Friday, in the grounds adjoining the First Grade Government College in Uppinangady, 55 km from Mangaluru. This is the first time a government college is hosting a national event in the State.

According to Praveen Kumar, the Physical Education Director of the college and convener of the championship, 89 teams comprising over 1,000 players and 500 officials from across the country will participate in the championship.

The matches will be held in the vast open space on the banks of river Netravathi. Students of government college worked for two months to clean the space and lay six clay courts for the championship. Elite Sports India channel will telecast the matches.

Mr. Kumar said Mangalore University has been performing well in the championship and it has won it three times. Last year, the Mangaluru University team stood third and it was won by SRM University.