All GPs should install SLRM units by year-end: ZP chief

Dinakar Babu, president, zilla panchayat, said on Tuesday that a Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) unit should be compulsorily installed in all Gram Panchayats (GPs) of Udupi district by the end of December. He was chairing the monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the ZP Hall, here. Mr. Babu said that while most GPs had a SLRM unit, those in Udupi taluk were lagging in this regard.

Srinivas Rao, ZP Chief Planning Officer, said officers should check if public toilets were being used in GPs.

There were health problems associated with single pit toilets. Hence, officers should insist on construction of double pit toilets in new houses. They should check if the double pit toilets had been constructed while giving door numbers to newly constructed houses. A public awareness campaign on this issue should be created, he said.

K. Sheshashayana, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), said the department had begun holding motivational camps for students behind in studies in all taluks of the district. More such camps would be held, he said.

An officer of the Health Department said that six cases of malaria and five cases of chikungunya had been reported in the district since January and the department had taken up health awareness programmes in these places.

Shobha G. Puthran, chairperson, ZP Standing Committee on Agriculture, said many farmers were growing chrysanthemums in Hemmady and surrounding villages in Kundapur taluk. This year, they were affected by a drop in the yield. Hence, they should be compensated, she said.

The meeting was informed that the GPs in the district had kept electricity bills running into lakhs of rupees pending in the district. Mr. Babu said that they should pay these immediately.