All eligible people given first dose in two Udupi villages

Two villages in Udupi district have achieved 100% vaccination insofar as first dose is concerned, while the entire district has achieved 75% progress in administering first dose.

Kavradi village under the jurisdiction of Kandlur Primary Health Centre in Kundapur taluk and Nadur village under Mandarthi Primary Health Centre in Brahmavar taluk have achieved 100% vaccination (first dose), according to Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat.

All those aged above 18 have been vaccinated with the first dose in the two villages, he said and added that some people in the villages have taken the second dose also.

Mr. Bhat said that all 4,032 eligible people in Kavradi-Halnadu villages, under Kandlur Gram Panchayat, and 1,888 people in Nadur, under Kaduru Gram Panchayat, have been vaccinated.

He said that the staff of the Health Department and respective gram panchayats, ASHAs and their elected members personally identified those who have not taken the vaccine. They convinced such persons of the need to take the vaccine. The bed-ridden and the aged who could not make it to the vaccination sites were administered the vaccine on their doorsteps. Organising vaccination camps helped. The village level COVID-19 task forces have also worked. Hence, the achievement.

Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Kaduru Gram Panchayat Mahesh told The Hindu that the success is the result of well co-ordinated effort by the officials and elected representatives. “We personally called up those who did not take the vaccine and convinced them of the need to take it. It worked as such persons understood that there are people who are monitoring them,” Mr. Mahesh said.

Mr. Mahesh said that all eligible people in another village, that is Kaduru, will be given the first dose in a day or two. Only 22 people remained to be vaccinated in the village.

Mr. Bhat said that 78% of eligible people have been given the first dose under the jurisdiction of all gram panchayats in the district. All people should get themselves vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The gram panchayat level task forces should ensure this.

Doctor Latha Nayak and her team at Kandlur Primary Health Centre and doctor Anil and his team at Mandarthi Primary Health Centre and Panchayat Development Officers of the respective gram panchayats have made the vaccination drive a success with good coordination, Mr. Bhat said.

District COVID-19 Nodal Officer M.G. Rama said that all should get at least the first dose to get themselves protected from a possible third wave which can affect all. It is wrong to presume that the third wave will affect only children, the officer said.

Of the 10,02,762 eligible people identified to receive the vaccine in the district, 7,51,150 have taken the first dose till August 31, 2021.