All attempts to create communal tension should be foiled: SDPI

MANGALURU

11 August 2021 00:11 IST

The Social Democratic Party of India will not allow the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to misuse the recent arrest of the family members of the former MLA and poet late B.M. Idinabba by the National Investigation Agency in Ullal and create communal tension in the region, president of SDPI Dakshina Kannada district unit A.M. Ataullah said on Tuesday. In a statement here, Mr. Ataullah said that NIA is still investigating the IS link to some family members of late Idinabba and if it is found true, then the accused will undergo necessary imprisonment. It was improper for the VHP to use this incident to tarnish the whole Muslim community, he said.

Mr. Ataullah was reacting to VHP Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell’s call to VHP activists to display placards in Ullal on Wednesday to condemn the support expressed by Idinabba’s family members to IS. Mr. Pumpwell had also called upon Muslim religious leaders to stop their youths from indulging in Love Jihad.

The SDPI leader said that Mr. Pumpwell has not spoken a word about the involvement of several Hindus in anti-national activities. Asking people not to fall prey to the words of Mr. Pumpwell, Mr. Ataullah said that all attempts to create communal tension should be foiled.

