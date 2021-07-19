All 441 students from Kerala safely reach exam centres

MANGALURU

19 July 2021 18:46 IST

Dakshina Kannada administration arranges bus services, teachers also help

The Dakshina Kannada district administration arranged for safe ride of all the 441 SSLC students from Kerala from the border check-posts to examination centres in Mangaluru, Bantwal and Sullia taluks on Monday. The students were dropped back at the check-posts after the end of the three-hour-long examination.

As many as 121 students were brought in three trips from the border check-post in Talapady to eight examination centres in Mangaluru. As many as 22 students came from border check-posts in Jalsoor and Badiyadka to centres in Sullia, Jalsoor and Bellare. One student was dropped by a teacher in his car from Talapady to the examination centre in Naringana in Bantwal taluk.

An official from the office of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction, who was in-charge of facilities at Talapady, said that Heera Public School provided three of its vehicles for transporting students from the Talapady check-post.

Advertising

Advertising

“There was prior information of the facility available and hence, all the 121 students turned up at the check-posts,” he said. In addition to the three school buses, three cars were kept ready for use.

Krishna from Kumble said that he came to the check-post along with his classmate Maneesh M.D. in the car of the latter’s father. “We managed to reach the check-post by 8.30 a.m. We were safely dropped at Madhusudhan Kushe School,” Krishna said.

Students were also dropped at examination centres in Anandasharama School in Kotekar, St. Sebastian School in Permannur, Ramakrishna School in Bunts Hostel Circle, Heera Public School, Padua School and St. Mary’s School in Falnir. A teacher each dropped in their cars a boy and a girl who arrived at the check-post at 9.45 a.m. to examination centres in Naringana and St. Sebastian School, respectively.

After the end of the exam at 1.30 p.m., the students were picked up from the centres and dropped back at the check-posts.

Ferry service

Like in the last year, the district administration, this year too, arranged a ferry to bring 50 students from the hinterland Kasba Bengre to the Mangaluru Old Port from where the examinees proceeded to their nearby examination centres. Teachers Sunil Shetty and Manjunath Devadiga arranged for a boat to bring Shilpa and Sanjana from Kiru Island to the examination centre in Navunda village of Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.