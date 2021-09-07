Alert sounded against Nipah

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra has issued an alert and advisory on Nipah virus in view of the infection and a death reported in Kozhikode in neighbouring Kerala.

Dr. Rajendra has appealed to the people in the district to be on the alert as many from Kerala travelled to Dakshina Kannada to go to health facilities and educational institutions.

The Deputy Commissioner has in a statement said that the infection spread from animals to human beings and then, it spread among people.

The common symptoms included fever, head ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.

Dr. Rajendra said that people will have to wash their hands frequently using soap. One should keep away from bats and pigs and should not eat such fruits bitten by birds and animals. One should not come in contact with the body fluids of the infected person.

If there are any suspected cases, people should immediately inform the nearest government health facility or the Health Department, he said.