Albady-Ardi school girl to take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha

A Class 10 student, Anusha, of Charamakki Narayana Shetty Memorial Government High School, Albady-Ardi, Kundapur taluk in Udupi district, is among two students from the State selected for interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme on Wednesday.

The school has arranged for a live interaction with the Prime Minister. She will wear her school uniform for the programme to send a message that she represented government school students from the State. Anusha is proud that she is among 30 students selected in the country to interact with the Prime Minister.

Her father, Krishna Kulal, is a mason, while her mother, Jayalakshmi, works in a cashew processing factory. Anusha wants to become an engineer.

Hailing from Guddeyangadi village, Anusha had registered her name online to participate in the programme that focuses on removing fear factor attached to examinations.

An excited Anusha said on Tuesday that she is a little nervous. She, however, said that she has prepared some questions for Mr. Modi. It is a rare opportunity that she has got, she added.

“When the interaction goes live, my school too will become visible to many people across the nation,” Anusha said.