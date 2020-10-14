Alake Market building inaugurated

Karangalpady and Car Street markets to be upgraded; Urwa Market to be commissioned shortly

The Karangalpady and Car Street markets in the city will be upgraded as modern facilities, according to MLA from Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath.

Speaking at a function here on Tuesday, after inaugurating the Alake market building built by the Mangaluru City Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹ 1.40 crore, the MLA said that the new Urwa Market building will be commissioned shortly by the city corporation after taking the market building into possession from Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) which has built it.

The Alake market has been built on 536.19 sq m area. It has provision for 40 stalls/rooms. Of these, six stalls are for selling vegetables, four each (12, in all) are for general items, fruits and flowers, respectively.

In addition, it has two stalls each for selling mutton and dry fish. The market has one stall each for selling beef and pork. It has 12 stalls for selling fresh fish.

The market has one room each for maintenance, office, generator set and for electrical panels.

A corporation official said that the market has been provided with power supply, water supply and underground drainage connection.

The funds for the construction work were drawn from different sources. The official said that ₹ 50 lakh each has been drawn from the Chief Minister’s Nagarottana special grant and from the enterprise fund of the city corporation. Of the balance amount, ₹ 30 lakh has been drawn from Mangaluru City South MLA’s Area Development grant, and ₹ 10.40 lakh was contributed by the city corporation.

Mr. Kamath, without naming any party or government, said that the previous administration had laid foundation stones for some projects in the city without reserving enough funds for completing them. The present administration now will have to focus on completing the works by allocating the required funds.

He said that issues in the financial allocation for completing works on the Kankanady and Kadri (Mallikatta) markets will be addressed at the earliest.

Mayor Diwakar and Whip in the corporation council Premananda Shetty and others were present.