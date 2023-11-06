Aladangadi Thimmanarasa seeks people’s cooperation to make Venur Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka in February a success

November 06, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Jina Bhajana competition organised by the Mangaluru division of the Bharatiya Jain Milan has given a big push to the forthcoming mahamastakabhisheka to the Venur Bhagwan Bahubali, said Alandagadi Palace Thimmanarasa, Padmaprasad Ajila on Sunday.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the competition organised by the Jain Milan at Venur, Mr. Ajila, whose family had installed the Bahubali statue on the banks of Phalguni river, called as Naguva Gommata (the smiling Gommata), the mahamastakabhisheka has been planned for February next year. The earlier mahamastakabhisheka was performed on January 28, 2012.

He said weekly bhajans were being conducted at the Aladangadi Basadi through the Bhajana Sangha that was established 50 years ago by Jain Shravakas and Shravakis. Members of other religions join for the nritya bhajan on Sundays, he said.

Mr. Ajila solicited cooperation from everyone for the forthcoming Basadi.

In his address, Moodbidri Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami said one would be blessed upon performing bhajans. While one should engage in bhajans everyday at home, one should do so in temples and mutts at least once in a week.

The seer noted that there was bhajan singing practice at every household every evening. Bharatiya Jain Milan, Dharmasthala, too is supporting bhajans in a big way by conducting training sessions.

The annual competition being conducted by the Bharatiya Jain Milan at Venur was a welcome move, he said. The seer also urged people to perform bhajans at places of worship during festivals.

In the senior section of the competition, Ananthashree team from Bajagoli won the first prize with ₹10,000 cash prize, Vidusha team-Ujire and Bahubali Seva Samithi-Dharmasthala won the second and third places with cash prizes of ₹7,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Teams Shruthavani-Venur, Brahmi-Moodbidri, Shukla-Ujire, Shraddhashree-Karkala, Purushashree-Daregudde and Padmavathi-Moodbidri were selected for the State-level selection round.

Teams Brahmari-Ujire, Kevaleesha-Venur and Adinatha-Aladangadi won the first three places with cash prizes of ₹7,000, ₹5,000, and ₹3,000 respectively. Javnika-Ujire, Pravakta-Ichilampady and Charushree-Moodbidri teams were selected for the State-level selection round.

In all, 91 teams, including 59 in senior and 32 in junior category, had participated in the competition.