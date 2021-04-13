Akshara Ambari to be released tomorrow

MANGALURU

13 April 2021 00:11 IST

Akshara Ambari, a CD containing songs for children, teachers and parents, will be released by Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat at the Vidyodaya Public School’s auditorium on Wednesday.

The CD contains 15 songs from Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instructions N.H. Nagur’s collection of poems “Akshara Ambari”.

The songs, “Sri Guruve”, “Shikshaka Rashtra Rakshaka”, “Namage Neevu Nimage Naavu”, relate to teachers, while “Magu Nee Nagu”, “Makkale Namage Baduku” and “Naanagabaraditte” are related to children.

There are songs such as “Akshara Teeru”, “Akshara Ambari” and “Banniranna Shaalege” to draw parents to schools. There are a couple of songs related to Mr. Nagur’s mother and uncle.

The songs have been sung by Akashvani artiste Madhuru Narayana Sharalaya and teachers Malini M.P., Vasudeva Gangera, Sakharam H., Nethravati Nayak, Subrahmanya Upadhyaya, Suhasini Narayana and Nandita D’Souza.

K. Muralidhar from Madhava Smaranam Digital Audio Studio has scored the background music.

The CD will be distributed to all schools in the district, Mr. Nagur said.