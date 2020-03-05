A.J. Institute emerges champs at management fest

A.J. Institute of Management emerged the overall champions while MBA Department of Shri Devi Institute of Technology, Kenjar, were runners-up in Edify 2020, a postgraduate intercollegiate management fest conducted by MSNM Besant Institute of Postgraduate Studies here on Wednesday. Inaugurating the event, Daijiworld Managing Director Walter Nandalike urged students to develop a positive outlook to achieve success in life. Take failures positively, he said, giving his own example. Mr. Nandalike also said” “Take criticism positively. Don’t be ashamed to commit mistakes as each mistake is a stepping stone for success.” Students from 18 management institutes in the region participated in the fest.

Speaking at the valedictory, News Karnataka’s Spearhead Group CEO Brian Fernandes urged students to enjoy the process of learning. “There is a manager and a leader in each one of us. We have to rise from becoming a manager to a leader by committing SIN — Strategy, Integrity and Innovation. Students have to envisage the future, do the right thing and create something new,” he said.

Corporation Bank’s retired General Manager Raghava Kamath, institute principal Molly S. Cahudhuri, and others were present.