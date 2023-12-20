A.J. Hospital starts using new AI-based system for patient care

December 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

A.J. Hospital and Research Centre has started using for 50 beds in the hospital’s private ward the new Dozee Artificial Intelligence-based Continuous Remote Patient Monitoring and Early Warning System, which helps the hospital in continuously monitor vital parameters of patients after they are moved out of the intensive care unit.

The centre’s Medical Director Prashanth Marla told reporters here on Tuesday that since the first wave of the pandemic, the hospital has been trying different ways of contactless mechanisms to keep track of vital parameters of patients.

“We tried with an expensive system from abroad. Since the second wave, we started the trial of Indian-made Dozee. Some shortfalls have been corrected and new version is now made available. Since February, we have been using Dozee for 50 beds in private ward,” Dr. Marla said.

A.J. Hospital administrator Shashwath S. said the new system has been helpful in monitoring the condition of patients, especially those who have moved out of intensive care unit following operation.

Subhransu Nag, South zone head of Dozee, said the system, developed by IITians Mudit Dandwala and Gaurav Parchani uses AI-based Ballistocardiography for measuring vital parameters, namely heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, and body temperature.

A pair of devices kept under the bed of the patient capture the respiration, heart beat and other vital signs and transmit it to the AI-based system. This system has biomarkers that will give heart rate, respiratory rate and other vital parameters.

“These parameters get displayed on the dashboard in the nursing station. In case of abnormality, alerts are also generated to treating healthcare personnel,” Mr. Nag said.

Dozee is now in 200 hospitals across the country. A.J. Hospital is the first to use it in Mangaluru. Another private hospital of Mangaluru will shortly start using Dozee, Mr. Nag said.

