A.J. Hospital and Research Centre to launch elderly engagement programme ‘Vriddhi’ on October 3

‘Vriddhi’ is a monthly programme that will be held on the second Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon

September 26, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Mangaluru, will launch ‘Vriddhi’ which is an elderly engagement programme on October 3.

According to K. Prashanth Marla, Medical Director of the hospital, it aims at providing comprehensive and compassionate care to senior citizens and to enhance their health awareness, happiness, and involvement.

Elderly individuals have unique physical, emotional, social, and economic demands that require special attention, and they prefer to have services near home.

Much may be done at the community level with compassionate, age-friendly, and efficient medical care, he said in a release.

‘Vriddhi’ is a monthly programme that will be held on the second Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. The programme will address various health issues that affect the elderly, such as chronic diseases, mental health, nutrition, mobility, and safety.

The programme will also offer various activities and services to the senior citizens, such as health check-ups, counselling, yoga, meditation, games, entertainment, and social interaction, Dr. Marla said.

