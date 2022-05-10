Airport to observe summer carnival from May 15 to June 30

Seven F&B and five retail outlets will take part in the carnival

Mangaluru International Airport plans to set up a selfie counter with a 1990s retro look in the pre-check-in area at the summer carnival. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport will observe ‘summer carnival’ from May 15 to June 30.

Seven food and beverage (F&B) and five retail outlets with a strong brand presence in their respective areas are taking part in the carnival. Each of these F&B and retail outlets are offering combos and promotional offers as part of the carnival. Some of the F&B outlets have innovated in coming up with cross promotion offers where the user can avail the coupons at retail outlets, a release from the airport stated on Monday.

The idea of a summer carnival is to give discerning air travelers value for their money. The combos will come in handy for people travelling in groups, especially at the F&B outlets, where one can get that extra bite to eat at reduced fares. Even at the retail outlets, purchases above a certain value will ensure that passengers get additional discounts. Some outlets are also offering discount coupons, the release said.

The airport will set up a selfie counter with 1990s retro look in the pre-check-in area. The ambience at the airport is set for a paradigm shift highlighting what every carnival atmosphere should be – fun filled, it said.

With passenger engagement activities involving staff and professional artists too planned, the carnival promises to enhance passenger experience. The airport as part of this activity, recently organized a magic show by eminent magician Kuddroli Ganesh, who captivated domestic and international passengers with his skillful dexterity, and demonstration of memory power, the release said.