Airport revises parking fee

The international airport here began implementing the new parking management system on Thursday in line with Airport Authority of India’s new parking policy.

A statement by the Airport Director here said that for the first 30 minutes, the fee would be ₹ 30 for coaches/buses/ trucks, ₹ 20 for other vehicles and ₹ 10 for two-wheelers. Fee for 30 minutes to two hours would be ₹ 70 for buses/coaches, ₹ 60 for utilit vehicles/mini buses, ₹ 55 for cars and ₹ 15 for two-wheelers.

After two hours, the fee would increase by ₹ 10 per hour up to seven hours for all categories of vehicles, except two-wheelers, for which the increase would be ₹ 5. Fee would be in the range of 30 minutes to two hours slab, the statement said. With the new system, passengers would have seamless ease of movement to and from the airport without being stopped or blocked at entry or exit roads. The parking fee is payable by vehicles entering the designated parking area only.

However, parking or stopping of vehicles for more than three minutes on the entry/ exit road/ lanes or in front of the terminal building is not permitted. Defaulters would be penalised four times of the 30 minutes to two hours parking fee slab.