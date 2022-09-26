Airport replaces two old ambulances with new ones

Specially fabricated, the ambulances, with wider body, will house five stretchers to ferry people during emergencies

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 26, 2022 23:40 IST

Senior leaders of the airport receiving the keys to the ambulances at a handover ceremony in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
An inside view of the new state-of-the-art crash ambulance. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) ushered in Navaratri by adding two new state-of-the-art crash ambulances to its automobile pool.

Mandated by the air safety regulator, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the new crash ambulances will replace the existing ambulances that have reached the end of their utility span.

The airport also has a third crash ambulance that will be on standby.

The DGCA norms warrant that the airport, a Category 7 facility, to have two crash ambulances.

Specially fabricated as per specifications given by the airport, the ambulances, with wider body, will house five stretchers to ferry people during emergencies.

The ambulances have inbuilt space for two oxygen cylinders of 50 kg capacity each. Connected in parallel, these cylinders supply piped oxygen to the outlet point at the stretchers.

There is an inbuilt alarm system to indicate when oxygen level drops below critical limit, a release from the airport said here on Monday.

The ambulance is air-conditioned and has fans and blowers that ensure that cool air reaches all corners.

There is seating arrangement for a paramedical or medical staff to travel with the occupants.

Provision has also been made for a mini water tank that will supply water to a mini wash basin and a dust bin to ensure hygiene. A fire extinguisher has been provided for safety.

An LED clock too has been installed inside the ambulance.

The two ambulances have been placed under the command of Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit.

