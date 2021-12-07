Airport in city to start online booking for RT-PCR test slots

MANGALURU

07 December 2021 23:48 IST

The Mangaluru International Airport will shortly start a facility for online booking of slots for RT-PCR test at the airport. In addition, QR codes will be placed at strategic locations inside the airport that will enable passengers to book the slot as they come towards the testing area, it said.

In a press release, the airport said that after the Union Government’s guidelines for international passengers in view of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, arrangements are being made at the airport to implement them.

A waiting area to accommodate 123 passengers has been set up. The area has four registration counters, four sampling booths and 70 Rapid PCR machines. The Rapid PCR machines provide results in 30 minutes. The waiting area has adequate washrooms, food and beverage facility, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives will be available in this area to assist passengers.

Advertising

Advertising

Sanitisation and deep cleaning will be carried out at regular intervals in the testing area. Seating arrangements have been made for passengers at the arrival lounge, the release stated.