Airport hands over Shankarapura jasmine saplings to passengers

June 14, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport distributed Shankarapura (Udupi) jasmine saplings to the arriving passengers to mark the 50th World Environment Day recently.

The jasmine which enjoys GI tag, is much sought for its soothing fragrance. Stakeholders at the airport planted 100 saplings of Tree Jasmine (millingtonia hortensis) and Pongame Oil Tree (pongamia pinnata) on the clearing that flanked the last hairpin bend on the road leading into the airport.

A pledge wall gave passengers the opportunity to reaffirm their resolve to say no to single use plastic at a pledge booth set up in the domestic departure area.

Passengers also took home eco-friendly pens with an embedded seed, which when discarded in the soil post-usage, will grow into a plant.

A drawing activity in the engagement zone set up in the domestic departure gave children the opportunity to put colors to their thought on how they will preserve the environment, a release from the airport said.