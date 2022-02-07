Mangaluru

Airport gets food vending machines

Food and beverage vending machines that have been made operational at the international airport in Mangaluru.  

The international airport in the city has introduced two food vending machines at the domestic and international security hold areas of the airport.

The machines are contact-less, cashier-less and provide guests with nutritious authentic food and beverage, a release from the airport said here on Monday.

Fully automated, the vending machines are convenient to use and dispense products quickly. Passengers have the option of picking up their food or drink selection of their choice by making payments through cash/cashless digital wallets payment modes with options such as PayTm, PhonePe, BHIM, Google Pay and credit or debit cards.

The vending machines are part of the efforts to elevate the travel experience of passengers and give them diverse options to meet their various meal and snacking requirements. The airport offers a diverse selection of culinary offering in the pre-security hold area, as well in the two security hold areas, the release said.


