Airport gets accreditation

Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded a certificate of accreditation to Mangaluru International Airport. The accreditation is for level one of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme. The certificate recognises the commitment of the airport to continued customer experience improvement. Issued on March 16, the certificate is valid for one year.

Participating airports undergo a comprehensive review and training process that includes stakeholder and employee engagement and staff development, a release from the airport said on Wednesday.

Mangaluru International Airport is the third in India to get this coveted accreditation. It is designed to help airports implement best practices, educate employees and ensure customer satisfaction through excellence in service.