Airlines re-introducing domesticflight services in Mangaluru

21 September 2020 20:39 IST

SpiceJet has proposed to re-introduce a direct flight between Mangaluru and Delhi on Tuesday.

As per the schedule that the airlines has filed with the international airport here, SG761 will leave Delhi at 10.10 a.m. and reach Mangaluru at 12.35 p.m. and leave here as flight SG762 at 1.10 p.m. to reach Delhi at 3.55 p.m. The flight will operate on Tuesdays and Sundays.

The airline will also introduce additional flights to Bengaluru on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting on September 23. This is in addition to a daily flight to Bengaluru. Flight SG3328 will leave Bengaluru at 9.45 a.m. and arrive here at 10.30 a.m. Flight SG3329 will leave here at 11 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 11.55 a.m. This is in addition to the daily flights SG1035 and SG1027.

Air India has also re-introduced flights from Mangaluru. It is operating flight services three days a week on Mumbai-Mangaluru-Kochi-Mumbai sector. Flight AI681 will leave Mumbai at 2.45 p.m. to reach here at 4.20 p.m. This flight will leave here for Kochi at 5.20 p.m. and reach the destination at 6.20 p.m. In the return leg, the flight will leave Kochi at 7.20 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 9.30 p.m.

IndiGo is operating five flights — two to Bengaluru daily, one to Mumbai four days a week, one daily to Hyderabad and one to Chennai thrice a week.

These airlines had suspended their domestic and international operations due to lockdown. Now, domestic operations are picking up at the airport.