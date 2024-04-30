April 30, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The airlines operating at the Mangaluru International Airport have stopped making announcements over the public address (PA) system. Thus, MIA has become a silent airport since April 29. Only emergency information will be shared over the PA system, henceforth.

This important change allows passengers to enjoy peace and tranquility while waiting for their flight, or catch up with their favourite pastime, chat with their loved ones, read, binge on web shows, or simply focus on urgent work.

Passengers can get all their flight-related information, including changes in gate or delay in departure or arrival, on the Flight Information Display System (FIDS). The airport has placed FIDS at vantage points, both inside and outside the airport, which gives updated information on the arrival and departure of flights. There are large display boards at the departure and arrival areas to provide timely and updated information.

In addition, the staff manning the ‘May I Help You’ desk at the airport terminal, customer service and guest relations executives, Pranaam staff, are on hand to assist passengers with information. One can also view the flight information at all airline check-in counters, and the boarding gates.

Airlines also share information on changes in boarding gate or flight re-scheduling on the passenger’s registered email and mobile number via SMS to enable a seamless journey experience.

“It is a conscious effort on the part of the airport to enhance travel experience for passengers. The airline partners have extended their fullest co-operation in helping the airport go silent,” according to the airport spokesperson.

Passengers may also approach the airport terminal manager’s office for flight information, or call the respective airlines to get the updated information on their travel plans.

