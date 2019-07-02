Mangaluru

Aircraft towed to airport apron

The Air India Express flight IX 384 from Dubai veered off the taxiway at the international airport in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The Air India Express flight IX 384 which had veered off the taxiway after landing at the international airport here on Sunday was towed to the parking area in the terminal building on Monday.

According to V.V. Rao, director of the airport, there appears to be no damage to the aircraft after veered off the taxiway. It has now been parked in the apron.

The plane, with 189 persons, including six crew members, onboard, had gone out of the main taxiway and got stuck in grass on Sunday evening while approaching the apron from the runway. It was probably due to high speed.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons here on Monday, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada U. T. Khader reiterated that the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation should conduct an inquiry into it.

It should be made known whether the incident took place due to human error or due to any technical fault in the aircraft, he said.

