‘Air, water pollution has led to increase in cancer cases’

Assurance Committee has sought a detailed report from the Health Department, says Farooq

Unchecked air and water pollution has led to an increase in cases of skin infection, cancer and breathing infection in areas abutting industrial zones in the city, according to MLC and Chairman of Legislative Council’s Assurance Committee B.M. Farooq.

“Pollution has increased manifold. The agencies mandated to check it are not working properly. We have a serious issue on hand,” Mr. Farooq told reporters here on Thursday, after the two-day study visit of the Assurance Committee to the city concluded.

Mr. Farooq said that District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar has informed the committee about cases of cancer, breathing problem and skin allergies reported from areas abutting industrial areas that come under the Jokatte, Katipalla, Bajpe, Kulai and Surthakal Primary Health Centres. People have reported about air pollution and also of contamination of groundwater and river water.

The industries, including Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Mr. Farooq said, have denied any air or water pollution from their units.

“We have sought a detailed report from the Health Department,” Mr. Farooq said.

Dr. Kumar said that these cases have been reported in the last one year in areas covered by health sub-centres in Permude, Jokatte, Kuthethur, Bala and Soorinje. People have been reported with bronchitis and other coughs. There are cases of eczema skin infection and also of oral, lung and breast cancer.

Dr. Kumar said that the department will study in detail these cases and compare the figures with cases reported from non-industrial areas. “We will study whether air and water pollution is a cause for breathing and other problems (in areas abutting industrial areas),” Dr. Kumar said and added that experts from private medical colleges will be involved in the study. “We will submit the report in a month’s time,” he added.

The committee directed Director of Health and Family Welfare M. Indhumathi to provide all necessary assistance to Dr. Kumar during the study.