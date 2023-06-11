HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India launches second Mangaluru-Mumbai daily flight

With this, Air India and IndiGo now operate five daily flights on this much travelled sector

June 11, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A runway of Mangaluru International Airport, in Mangaluru . file photo

A runway of Mangaluru International Airport, in Mangaluru . file photo | Photo Credit: Manjunath HS

Flight connectivity between Mangaluru and Mumbai received a boost with the Air India introducing its second daily flight between the two coastal cities from June 10.

This comes close on the heels of IndiGo adding a third daily flight on Mumbai-Mangaluru sector on May 22. With this, the two airlines now operate five daily flights on this much travelled sector. In 2022, Mumbai-Mangaluru emerged as the busiest route, with 4.9 lakh passengers flying to and from.

Inaugural flight

The Air India flight 1679 departs Mumbai at 12.40 pm to reach Mangaluru at 2.10 pm. On the return leg, the AI 1680 leaves Mangaluru at 2.50 pm to reach Mumbai at 4.35 pm. The inaugural leg of this flight saw 182 passengers arrive on AI 1679 and 167 passengers leave for Mumbai on AI 1680. The other Air India flight AI 679 leaves Mumbai at 5.45 am to reach Mangaluru at 7.20 am. Flight AI 680 leaves Mangaluru at 7.55 am and arrives in Mumbai at 9.35 am.

According to sources in Mangaluru International Airport, IndiGo has hinted that it will operate its third daily flight to Mumbai till the end of the current summer airline schedule that ends on October 28. The low-cost carrier which had initially planned this third daily flight up to June 15 has since extended it till July 31 for ticket booking. With this, daily air traffic movements (ATM) at Mangaluru International Airport are 38 and passenger count — domestic and international — hovers around the 5000 mark.

Related Topics

Mangalore / air transport / Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.