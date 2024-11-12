 />
Air India flight from Mangaluru to Mumbai departs after over-three-hour delay

An Air India official attributed the delay to ‘technical issues’

Updated - November 12, 2024 12:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
As per the schedule, flight AI 0680 was to take off from Mangaluru International Airport at 7.55 a.m. and reach Mumbai at 9.50 a.m. But it took off at 11.09 a.m., sources said.

As per the schedule, flight AI 0680 was to take off from Mangaluru International Airport at 7.55 a.m. and reach Mumbai at 9.50 a.m. But it took off at 11.09 a.m., sources said.

An Air India flight from Mangaluru to Mumbai took off after a delay of more than three hours on November 12.

As per the schedule, flight AI 0680 was to take off from Mangaluru International Airport at 7.55 a.m. and reach Mumbai at 9.50 a.m. But it took off from Mangaluru at 11.09 a.m., sources said.

An Air India official attributed the delay to ‘technical issues’.

A relative of a passenger travelling on the flight, who called up The Hindu, said that his relative was to report to his office in Mumbai in the morning, but could not do so on account of the delay. Passengers were made to sit in the flight while the aircraft was held up in Mangaluru, he said.

Published - November 12, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Mangalore / Mumbai

