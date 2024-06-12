ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express to operate daily flights between Mangaluru and Abu Dhabi from July 22

Published - June 12, 2024 06:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Air India Express (IX) will operate daily flights from Mangaluru International Airport to Abu Dhabi from July 22. At present, the airline operates four flights a week to Abu Dhabi (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday).

Meanwhile, daily flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru are also set to increase in a phased manner, a release from the airport said. At present, IndiGo operates four daily flights and IX operates a daily flight on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector. From July 8, the daily flights on this sector will go up to six, with IX restarting its second daily flight.

This number will further increase to seven daily flights only on three days in a week that is on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from July 22 with IX introducing its third flight on the sector.

IndiGo will add one more flight, its fifth one, on the sector from August 1. Hence, the daily flights on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector will again go up to eight flights during three days a week that is on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from August 1.

Currently, airlines from Mangaluru International Airport, operate five daily flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru, two daily flights to Chennai and Hyderabad, respectively, one daily flight to Delhi, three weekly flights to Pune.

International flights operation includes two daily flights to Dubai by IX and four weekly flights by IndiGo, four weekly flights to Dammam, three weekly flights to Muscat, two weekly flights to Doha and Bahrain, and one weekly flight each to Kuwait and Jeddah – all by IX.

