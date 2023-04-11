AIDSO urges govt. not to make colleges use UUCMS compulsorily

April 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the State Department of Higher Education to withdraw its order making colleges use the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) mandatorily for admissions, holding examinations, and announcement of results.

State secretary of AIDSO Ajay Kamath said in a release on Tuesday that the government’s order is “highly undemocratic and dictatorial.”

The UUCMS portal has been facing several technical glitches since its inception. The Department of Higher Education is directly responsible for the glitches. The delay in the conduct of examinations and announcement of results are due to the flaws in the UUCMS portal. The academic year 2022-23 itself has been delayed by six months due to the glitches in the portal. “Now all of a sudden it has been ordered that all the colleges should implement UUCMS and legal action will be taken against the educational institutions wchich do not do so. It is a dictatorial attitude,” Mr. Kamath said.

The challenges in the use of UUCMS portal have not been discussed thoroughly before making its use compulsory. Its use is not smooth in colleges which have already begun using the system, he said.

“Has the Department of Higher Education resolved the technical issues being faced? Is the portal ready without any glitches? Are skilled technicians employed to use the portal?,” he asked, stating that students, teachers and non-teaching staff in the colleges too are asking the same questions.

“Without addressing the glitches, mandatory implementation is not only dictatorial but will aggravate the problems. Even a single student is unable to use the portal on the pretext of technical error, the department is directly responsible for it,” the AIDSO said.