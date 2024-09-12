GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIDSO condemns tuition fee hike for PG programme at Mangalore University

Published - September 12, 2024 07:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) on Thursday said that Mangalore University has hiked the tuition fee of postgraduation programmes for 2024-25 and it condemned the upward revision of fees.

District convener of AIDSO Vinay Chandra said in a release that it is regrettable that students have been burdened with the fee hike on the pretext of lack of funds in the university. With this, a public university has kept poor students out of pursuing higher education.

“It is very regrettable that the government has shown an anti-student and anti-education attitude,” he said. The government is collecting funds for the maintenance of university by hiking the fees of students. The government should release grants required to the university, the release said.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.