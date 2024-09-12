AIDSO condemns tuition fee hike for PG programme at Mangalore University

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) on Thursday said that Mangalore University has hiked the tuition fee of postgraduation programmes for 2024-25 and it condemned the upward revision of fees.

District convener of AIDSO Vinay Chandra said in a release that it is regrettable that students have been burdened with the fee hike on the pretext of lack of funds in the university. With this, a public university has kept poor students out of pursuing higher education.

“It is very regrettable that the government has shown an anti-student and anti-education attitude,” he said. The government is collecting funds for the maintenance of university by hiking the fees of students. The government should release grants required to the university, the release said.