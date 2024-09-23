GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AICTE’s Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship bootcamp begins at NITK Surathkal

NITK is one of the nine prestigious host institutions nationwide and the only one from Karnataka to host the bootcamp, contributing to the country’s thriving start-up ecosystem

Published - September 23, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the five-day Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp of All India Council for Technical Education began at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal on Monday, September 23.

NITK is one of the nine prestigious host institutions nationwide and the only one from Karnataka to host the bootcamp, contributing to the country’s thriving start-up ecosystem. The five-day event aims to foster innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship among students, said a release.

AICTE Chairman T.G. Sitharam, who virtually inaugurated the central launch in New Delhi, said, “Such bootcamps prepare students to tackle problems, develop solutions, and cultivate design thinking, product development, and entrepreneurship skills. As India’s startup ecosystem ranks third globally, the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and GOI support and motivate youngsters to foster innovation and creativity.”

NITK Director B. Ravi inaugurated the camp locally and said, “NITK Surathkal is committed to nurturing innovative minds. This bootcamp will provide a platform for students to transform their ideas into reality. I urge participants to leverage this opportunity, collaborate, and create impactful solutions.” Rahm Shastry, Founder and CEO of DriveU and NITK alumnus of 1980 batch shared invaluable insights from his entrepreneurial journey, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in the startup ecosystem in his keynote address.

AICTE Chief Innovation Officer and Vice-Chairman Abhay Jere said, “We firmly believe that this 5-day bootcamp, conceptualised in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation, will greatly benefit the entire ecosystem. These participants will soon become our ground-level change agents, driving innovation and entrepreneurship forward.”

About 300 participants from each host institution will engage in hands-on training, pitching, and marketing their ideas in the bootcamp.


