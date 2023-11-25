AICTE chairman asks education institutes to integrate skilling into academic programmes

November 25, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The chairman of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), T.G. Sitharam, on Saturday asked educational institutes to integrate skilling into academic programmes.

Addressing the students and faculty at the 31st convocation of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal he said: “...AICTE has taken a resolution and started working with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship integrating skilling into curriculum and 20% of the course in any engineering or in any programme can be taken through skilling courses…”

The chairman said there is a need to promote innovation through research and development.

Stating that India produced one million engineering graduates, including diploma holders, every year, he said hence institutes should introduce skilling at every level.

Mr. Sitharam said AICTE has launched digital upskill initiative to empower about one crore students and faculty. It is to make them adopt digital skills in the rapidly changing scenario. The initiative includes introduction of online courses and programming on various topics, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

He asked students to emerge as job creators in the future and use the skills and knowledge for the betterment of society and giving back to the community to make a positive impact in the world.

Madhavi Pai of Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, and Bhavna Choudhury of Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, who were selected as the best outgoing student in their respective institutes, were felicitated with Dr. TMA Pai gold medal.

Pro-Chancellor of the MAHE H.S. Ballal, Vice-Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh, and others were present.