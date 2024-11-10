 />
AI will not take away jobs but people knowing AI will, says NIRA DG

Published - November 10, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Director-general of National Institute of Robotics andArtificial Intelligence Indrajit Bhattacharya speaking at the 32nd convocation of MAHE at Manipal on Saturday.​

Director-general of National Institute of Robotics andArtificial Intelligence Indrajit Bhattacharya speaking at the 32nd convocation of MAHE at Manipal on Saturday.​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director-general of the National Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (NIRA) Indrajit Bhattacharya said in Manipal on Saturday that Artificial Intelligence will not take away jobs but people knowing AI will certainly take away jobs.

Delivering the 32nd convocation address of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on the second day of the three-day convocation at Manipal, he said: “AI can be likened to fire in its transformative potential. By 2030, AI, a game-changer, will create 100 million jobs, add $15 trillion to the global economy.”

“Today, AI-driven markets like Amazon and Swiggy represent the next level of evolution,” he said.

Mr. Bhattacharya said Generative AI (GenAI) presents an unparalled opportunity with its ability to synthesise vast amounts of data, whether structured or unstructured, and in multiple formats beyond simple text. Organisations are increasingly looking to GenAI to uncover insights, boost efficiencies, and unlock value across their organisations.

“Today, AI can learn, synthesise not just human language but other types of data including image, software code and molecular structures,” he said.

Building a skilled workforce is another crucial factor in scaling GenAI. Specialised skills like prompt engineering, GenAI development, and LLMOps (Large Language Model Operations) are essential for delivering accurate and usable AI outputs. “Prompt engineers ensure that the AI’s responses are tailored to specific needs, while LLMOps teams manage the full lifecycle of GenAI applications, from continuous integration to monitoring performance,” he said.

Advising graduates to engage in ethical practices, Mr. Bhattacharya asked youth to “eject, reject, expel and repel all negative thoughts and emotions from the mind.”

He asked youngsters to develop critical thinking and communication skills. “Focus on collaboration, creativity and continuous learning,” he said.

Adline Siona Rebello pursuing MSc Molecular Biology and HG from Manipal School of Life Sciences, Manipal; Samraggi Patra, pursuing BA Media and Communication from Manipal Institute of Communication, Manipal, and Jeevithka K.M. pursuing MSc (Biostatistics) from Prasanna School of Public Health, Manipal, were awarded the Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for 2024 for their contributions and achievements in their respective fields.

