‘AI cannot match creativity and sensitivity of humans’

Speaking at the session on ‘AI and literature’ at the Manglauru Lit Fest, tech entrepreneur Suresh Narasimha says artificial intelligence has its own constraints

January 21, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Suresh Narasimha at a session on ‘Understanding Global Market Economy’ during the Mangaluru Lit Fest 2024 at TMA Pai international convention centre, in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 21.

Suresh Narasimha at a session on ‘Understanding Global Market Economy’ during the Mangaluru Lit Fest 2024 at TMA Pai international convention centre, in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 21. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Artificial intelligence is good technically, but it cannot match the creativity and sensitivity of humans, said tech entrepreneur Suresh Narasimha in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 21.

Speaking at the session on “AI and literature” at the Manglauru Lit Fest, Mr. Narasimha said artificial intelligence (AI) has its own constraints. “It is technically impossible for AI to bring in creativity and sensitivity in writing,” he said.

Free-speech activist and blogger Belur Sudarshana said though AI tools used in literature are bound by certain norms, these tools have their prejudices which come from the content that is fed to them. The content that comes out of the tool need not be authentic. Mr. Sudarshana said there is a need for a study on how much AI can be used and for this government and the society has to intervene. As AI is an energy guzzler, there is a need to know whether huge investments in setting up a large number of servers and related infrastructure for AI are necessary to make it available to people at large.

About the threat to jobs from AI, Mr. Narasimha and Mr. Sudarshana said with new technologies such challenges have always come up and humans are capable of overcoming them.

Mr. Sudarshana said there are over 300 start-ups in India working in the AI field. People should keenly watch developments in AI. Moderator Dasharathraj K. Shetty said AI has applications in various domains and it will surely evolve in the coming days.

Story session

Internet of Things (IOT) consultant N.G. Pramod, who runs the storytelling Sukruti Facebook page, held a Ramayana storytelling session for 50-odd primary school students of Sri Rama Vidyakendra, Kalladka, as part of the session named “Grama Katha Avadhi”. Another session about stories named “Katha Samaya” was held in which writers Jogi and Shridhar Balagar took part.

