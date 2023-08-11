AI-based virtual presence robot, unmanned surface rescue vehicle among prototypes on display at science exhibition

August 11, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MOODBIDRI

A robot that can be virtually controlled by sitting far way from the house, an unmanned rescue vehicle that can rescue people trapped in deep waters and Machine Learning and IOT (internet of things) based device for classification and grading of arecanut, were among the prototypes exhibited during the 46th annual series of Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology’s (KSCST) student project programme seminar and project exhibition, which began in Moodbidri on Friday.

The two-day programme, being attended by students from over 200 engineering colleges, is organised by KSCST in association with Alvas Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri.

“AI based virtual presence robot” is developed by Athar Ahmed, Neha Shree, Kousitha and Kowshik, final year Electrical Electronic Engineering students from CMR Institute of Technology.

“We can connect with this robot being far away and make the robot do work as instructed” said Mr. Ahmed.

The instructions get transferred as potential meter values to the cloud and it comes to microcontroller server connected to robot, Mr. Ahmed said.

Final-year Computer Science students from Reva University, M. Vishal Pranav and K.M. Manohar, exhibited the prototype of unmanned surface rescue vehicle. “This device is helpful for search and rescue of those stuck in deep waters,” Mr. Pranav said.

The idea to develop the rescue vehicle came following the problem his sister recently faced in reaching the shore after she was stuck while canoeing in a lake in Bengaluru.

Among the other interesting prototyes exhibited included the IOT and Machine learning based device for classification and grading of arecanut developed by Dhanush Ghate, final-year student of Vivekananda College of Engineering, Puttur.

Mr. Ghate said as an arecanut placed on a propeller passes the scanner, the image of the areacanut is captured and correlated with more than 3,000 images of four main classifications of arecanut, which are in the computer system.

Within 10 seconds, arecanut type is identified and it falls in the designated box. Mr. Ghate said difficulty for small time arecanut growers in arecanut classification made him to come up with this prototype. He has planned to make further changes to his device.

Rahul M. Jituri and Prithviraj Mulagund from SDM College of Enginneering, Dharwad, exhibited prototype of smart electric wheel chair, while S. Tilak from SDM Institute of Technology, Ujire, displayed prototype of grey water filter.

Aaqib Mahamood and S. Hamdan Khan from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering displayed prototype of exoskeleton that uses pneumatic cylinders.

Shailesh Shrikhande from SM Somashekhar R Kothiwale Institute of Technology, Nipani, Belagavi district, displayed prototype of ‘Drainage cleaning mechanism’.

Inaugurating the event, KSCST secretary Ashok M. Raichur said the council was supporting innovative projects of engineering students for over four decades.

So far, KSCST has supported 6,000 of over 15,000 projects of engineering students. In the 46th edition of the programme, projects of 239 teams are being exhibited while 204 teams are making presentations in the seminar.

Apart from helping students, the KSCST is supporting faculty development, Mr. Raichur said.

