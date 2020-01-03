Ahead of Paryaya festival, Udupi roads get a facelift

With the Paryaya festival fast approaching, the major roads in the city are getting asphalted, while the patch work has been taken up on the other roads in the city.

The Paryaya festival will be held on January 18, while the ‘Pura Pravesha’ or the customary entry of the next Paryaya seer to Udupi city will be on January 8.

The Udupi city municipal council has got ₹4 crore for asphalting and repair of the roads and is expecting to get another ₹3 crore for the purpose.

The patchwork for minor roads in the city has been taken up at a cost of ₹1.75 crore.

It is usual for the bituminisation of roads to be done once in two years in the city close to the Paryaya festival. Not only is the Paryaya festival an important festival in the district, it also attracts devotees and tourists from other places across the State and parts of the country.

Besides the roads, even the road dividers are getting a fresh coat of paint in the city. Both the Paryaya festival and the ‘Pura Pravesha’ event are accompanied by big processions. Hence, the authorities are concentrating on improving the condition of the road on which both these processions move.

Anand Kallolikar, Commissioner of Udupi city municipal council, told The Hindu that the remaining ₹3 crore from the State government is expected in a week. “The asphalting of main roads will be completed within a week, while those on the outskirts would be completed before the Paryaya festival,” he said.

“Besides the roads, we will start the cleaning of the city from January 6. Facilities for toilets and drinking water arrangements will be done at different places in the city as was being done in earlier for the Paryaya festival,” Mr. Kallolikar said.

This time, both the Pura Pravesha procession and the Prayaya procession will move on the traditional Kinnimulky-Jodu Katte-Old Post Office Road-Tenkapete Road - Car Street route.