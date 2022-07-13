Agumbe Ghat opens for LMVs

Soil nailing expert from Hyderabad visits site, to submit report

Soil nailing expert from Hyderabad Satyamurthy during inspection of the landslip-affected stretch of Agumbe Ghat in Udupi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Landslip-affected Agumbe Ghat was thrown open for light motor vehicle traffic on Tuesday morning even as a soil nailing expert from Hyderabad began his visit to the area to suggest improvement works.

Debris of the landslip between Hairpin Bend Nos 10 and 11 were cleared by Monday night itself with personnel and workers from the National Highways Division of the Public Works Department working overtime.

“Though the stretch became motorable on Monday itself, as a matter of abundant precaution, we allowed vehicular movement at 8 a.m. on Tuesday,” said Assistant Executive Engineer of National Highway-Public Works Department Nagaraj Naik.

Meanwhile, the soil nailing expert from Hyderabad, Satyamurthy, visited the affected stretch on Tuesday and inspected the landslip area.

The Public Works Department has requisitioned his services to suggest improvement works on the affected stretch as well as other landslip-prone stretches along the 8-km ghat stretch, Mr. Naik told The Hindu.

Mr. Satyamurthy will continue inspection for a couple of days more and later submit a detailed project report recommending protection measures.

The administration has ensured strict vigil at check-posts in Agumbe on the upper portion and at Someshwara at the bottom of the ghat to ensure only LMVs pass through the ghat stretch.

The movement of heavy vehicles has been banned till July 31 and drivers of such vehicles have been asked to use alternative routes.

Meanwhile, the former Minister Kimmane Rathnakar visited the affected stretch on Tuesday. Appreciating the Public Works Department for the speedy restoration work, he asked the department to take utmost care in maintaining the ghat stretch.