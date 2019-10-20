Mangaluru

Agumbe Ghat open for light, heavy vehicles

A file photo of Agumbe Ghat.

A file photo of Agumbe Ghat.  

The district administration has allowed the movement of both light and heavy vehicles on Agumbe Ghat on National Highway 169A here.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that after heavy rain there were a few landslips on some curves of the ghat, hence the movement of all vehicles was banned on the ghat on March 30, 2019.

After repairs were completed, the movement of only light vehicles such as mini-buses, vans, cars, and two-wheelers were allowed on the ghat on May 15, 2019. But the movement of heavy vehicles remained banned.

However, now that there was no possibility of any landslip or any tree-fall on the ghat road, it had been opened for heavy vehicles also, the release stated.

