Agricultural mall of CAMPCO expected to be ready in three years

February 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The agricultural mall of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd., to be built on M.T. Road in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, is expected to be ready in three years, according to president A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi.

The mall, the foundation stone of which will be laid by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on February 11, will come up on 1.8 lakh sqft area on 1.2 acres. It will be built at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, Mr. Kodgi told presspersons here on Wednesday.

He said that the ‘Calpa’ coconut oil, a new product of the cooperative, was launched last week on a pilot basis. The oil will be produced from the coconut procured from Puttur taluk farmers only. The oil is manufactured in the chocolate factory of the cooperative at Puttur. Presently 10,000 coconuts will be processed daily.

He said that the cooperative is exploring the possibility of producing banana chips and marketing the same on its own brand. The cooperative has shelved its proposed chocolate park project as it would cost ₹40 crore.

The president said that the cooperative is planning to promote cultivation of medicinal plants as an inter-crop in arecanut plantations. The project details will have to be worked out. The bylaw of the cooperative will also have to be amended to go ahead with the move.

