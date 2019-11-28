Mangaluru

Agri tinkering fest from Saturday

more-in

A two-day agri tinkering fest, “Anveshana 2019”, will unveil at the Vivekananda English Medium School, Tenkila in Puttur, on Saturday.

Organised by Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO) and Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha of Puttur, its objective is to attract youth to farming and farm technologies and provide exposure to innovators in agriculture and related technologies.

School and college students, farmers and others will exhibit their farm and farm technology related projects in the event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 1:56:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/agri-tinkering-fest-from-saturday/article30100698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY