Agri tinkering fest from Saturday

A two-day agri tinkering fest, “Anveshana 2019”, will unveil at the Vivekananda English Medium School, Tenkila in Puttur, on Saturday.
Organised by Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO) and Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha of Puttur, its objective is to attract youth to farming and farm technologies and provide exposure to innovators in agriculture and related technologies.
School and college students, farmers and others will exhibit their farm and farm technology related projects in the event.
