Agniveers should serve at least seven years instead of the present four: G.D. Bakshi

April 03, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Retired Army Officer Major General G.D. Bhakshi on Monday, said the Union government should take a re-look at the Agnipath Scheme to make the service tenure at least for seven years instead of the present four years.

Interacting with students after his special lecture organised by the Rostrum Speakers’ Club of Alva’s Education Foundation at Moodbidri, Maj. Gen. Bakshi was answering a query on his displeasure over the scheme. He said, “I’m happy with the scheme; but India has the tradition of full time soldiers to armed forces from the beginning.”

With the present four-year tenure where six months would go in training and six months for annual and casual leaves, selected candidates would serve only for about 2-3 years. Therefore, the government should reconsider the tenure and make it at least seven years while enhancing the retention rate of Agniveers from the proposed 25% to 50%, Maj. Gen. Bakshi said.

Speaking earlier, he said external forces were attempting to create trouble in India as they do not want the country to be strong. Stating that a major component of national security was the economic self-reliance, Maj. Gen. Bakshi said the country was poised to be the third largest economy in the net three years.

He further said the youth in the country were being misled by divisive forces that ascribe to secularism and communalism for every issue. Consequently, the younger generation was distancing itself from its commitment towards the nation. “Martyrs have sacrificed their lives fighting for this country and we cannot let it disintegrate in front of our eyes,” he added.

Retired High Court Judge Krishna Bhat, Maj. Gen. Bakshi’s spouse Sunitha Bakshi, Col. Ashok Kini and Alva’s Education Foundation Managing Trustee Vivek Alva were among others present.