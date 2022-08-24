‘Agnipath Daud’ marathon to Udupi begins from Karkala

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 24, 2022 22:30 IST

People of Belman in Udupi district welcoming participants of ‘Agnipath Daud’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: A two-day, 75-km marathon ‘Agnipath Daud’ organised by the Udupi district administration and the Team Nation First, as a prelude to the silver jubilee of the formation of Udupi district, began from from Karkala to Udupi on Wednesday.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar flagged off the marathon from Bhuvavendra College in Karkala along with Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

The marathon halted at Kinnimulky in Udupi city after covering Nitte, Belman, Shirva, Manchakal and Katpady, on Wedensday.

On Thursday, Mr. Bhat said that it will start from Kinnimulky to the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Udupi via service bus stand, car street, MGM College, MAHE in Manipal, Perampalli, Santhekatte, Tenka Nidiyoor and Ambalpady and reach the Mahatma Gandhi stadium at Ajjarakadu at 4 p.m.

It had been organised to motivate the youth to join the Armed Forces and serve the nation. In all, 800 students from 34 colleges took part in the marathon. In addition, hundreds of students and other people greeted it on the way to Udupi.

In Shankarapura village the runners were greeted by people garlanding them with Shankarapura jasmine.

The marathon was welcomed at Nitte by Nitte Deemed to be University, at Bantakallu by Vadiraja Institute of Technology and others.

Mr. Bhat said about 15,000 persons are expected to attend the inaugural session of the silver jubilee at the stadium. Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot will inaugurate the programmes.

