Aggressive bull to be confined to Brahmavar temple premises

Roaming freely for the last five years, it became aggressive in January this year

The Hindu Bureau Mangaluru:
September 12, 2022 01:57 IST

Nandi is said to have attacked people in and around Brahmavar of Udupi district. Photo: Special Arrangement

Gram panchayats around Brahmavar in Udupi district have decided to confine a 10-year-old Bull, Nandi, that has been roaming around the villages and of late, attacking people, to the premises of Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple at Brahmavar.

The decision comes after the bull attacked two women, Gowri Nayak and Billi Bai, both in their 70s, near Brahmavar on Saturday and injured them.

According to local residents, Nandi attacked Vimala Nayak of Indira Nagar in January this year seriously injuring her. Subsequently, the woman suffered a paralysis attack and breathed her last on August 29 suffering much pain, people said.

Nandi has been roaming around Brahmavar, Chantharu, Varmaballi and Handadi gram panchayat limits for the last five years. However, it grew aggressive in January this year when it attacked Ms. Nayak. Following public outrage, the panchayats have decided to act and confine it to the temple premises.

In view of such aggressiveness, members of Brahmavara Geleyara Balaga arranged for sterilisation of Nandi. Yet, it did not lose its aggressiveness, people said. As public anger mounted, the Brahmavar Police asked local authorities to take action to prevent any further attack on people.

A shed is now being built on the temple premises to house the bull whereas it will temporarily be confined at the nearby Neelavara Go Shala, sources said.

