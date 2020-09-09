After two nights in a turbulent sea,fisherman brought home safely

He was on an aimlessly drifting dinghy that got separated from a fishing vessel

It was a virtual rebirth for a 47-year-old fisherman Arthur Sunil Coelho from Mangaluru on the day of Monthi Fest (Virgin Mary festival) when he reached Malpe Fishing Harbour on Tuesday morning after spending two nights on a dinghy amid a deep and turbulent Arabian Sea alone.

A resident of Ullal Hoige off Mangaluru on the southern banks of the Netravathi, Mr. Coelho got onto Falcon, a purse seine fishing vessel, along with about 30 fishermen at the Mangaluru Fishing Harbour early on Sunday.

When the vessel was in deep sea by afternoon, he got onto the dinghy trailing the vessel to spread a fishing net, along with three other fishermen. By evening, they had finished spreading the net when the sea became turbulent with heavy rain and wind.

While the three fishermen boarded the mother vessel, Mr. Coelho stayed on the dinghy saying that he would not be able to disembark the main vessel once again to remove the net owing to his advanced age. At the same time, the mother vessel had developed a technical snag with most of the fishermen huddled inside the engine room to restart the engine, according to Mr. Coelho’s elder son Sachin Jeevan Coelho.

Meanwhile, the rope drawn from the mother vessel to the dinghy snapped due to rough winds. And, Mr. Coelho could not catch a rescue rope thrown to him by a fellow fisherman from the main vessel. Soon, he was left stranded in deep sea. Though the mother vessel was repaired by Monday morning, it could not locate Mr. Coelho whose dinghy was drifting aimlessly.

“With no food or water onboard, my father collected rainwater in plastic bottles to survive. Though he was sure the dinghy won’t sink, he was apprehensive of other vessels hitting him during the night traffic,” Mr. Jeevan Coelho said, even as his father was recouping from trauma at home on Wednesday.

Finally, Seagull, a deep sea fishing boat returning to Malpe Fishing Harbour in neighbouring Udupi district, noticed the dinghy and Mr. Coelho before taking him aboard and offering him the much-needed food and water. He was brought to Malpe on Tuesday morning and Mr. Coelho reached home by afternoon.

Mr. Jeevan Coelho said that only divine intervention saved his father as, otherwise, there were fewer chances of his survival in the deep and turbulent sea.