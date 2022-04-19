After post-mortem, bodies sent to native district

The bodies of the five workers who died in the tragedy at the fish processing unit at Thokur, near Permude, were sent by road to Bengaluru after completing the post-mortem late on Monday.

The bodies were sent by an ambulance service, the police said. They will be flown to West Bengal from Bengaluru on Tuesday and later, they will be sent to their native places in the 24th North Paragana District in West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra held a meeting with Labour Department officials on Monday and directed them to calculate the compensation that the management of the unit will have to pay to the families of the deceased.

Officials here said that the West Bengal Government has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the families of each one of the deceased.

Dr. Rajendra told The Hindu that he has directed the Departments of Labour and Factories and Boilers to conduct an audit of the violations in the unit as prima facie several violations pertaining to safety of workers and in the process of their recruitment have been noticed.

The district administration is trying to get compensation to the families of the deceased workers, he said.